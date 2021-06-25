The Cobb Chamber will host its annual Washington Fly-In on Sept. 29-Oct 1.
The Fly-In is an annual gathering comprised of Cobb’s top business and community leaders traveling to the nation’s capital for vital discussions regarding Cobb’s important business issues with congressional delegation and other federal officials. This is a must attend event for those interested in ensuring Cobb’s voice be heard by key officials on the Hill.
Attendees will spend three days and two nights in Washington D.C. at the historic Willard Intercontinental Hotel, just blocks away from the White House and other iconic D.C. attractions. This year, the Chamber is planning a more comprehensive, turnkey event by handling all hotel, flight and transportation arrangements while also coordinating meetings and activities during the trip.
Some event highlights include:
- Capitol Hill visits and meetings with Senate and House leaders.
- Group lunches and dinners, some including networking opportunities Congressional leaders and key staff members.
- A special private dinner for the group at Maj. Gen. John Healy’s home. Maj. Gen. Healy currently serves as Commander of the 22nd Airforce at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and will soon assume a national leadership role as Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve at the Pentagon.
For more information, contact Mandy Burton at mburton@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2363.
