The Georgia Department of Labor staff is presenting free career workshops on Friday and Dec. 13 form 9 to 11 a.m. at CobbWorks Workforce Development Center, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta.
All participants need to register with employgeorgia.com and make a searchable resume in order to attend.
Friday’s workshop will be Skills Employers Want. Participants can learn what soft skills employers want most.
The Dec. 13 workshop will be Resume Building. Participants can learn the key to a powerful resume.
Workshop registration is also required by calling 770-528-4300 or sending an email to information@cobbworks.org with one’s name, address, phone number and workshop selection.
