Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of Financial Fitness Fridays, a no-cost, high-impact program designed to help people in metro Atlanta and beyond learn more about the power of building strong budgets and managing credit wisely.
This year, Financial Fitness Fridays is built around free virtual seminars that are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have a Regions account.
The first Financial Fitness Fridays virtual seminar will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship manager Shalonda Tillman will discuss practical ways to build a strong credit report while showing how having good credit is an attainable goal that benefits overall financial health. Anyone can sign up at this link to participate.
Another opportunity to learn about credit reports will be offered on Jan. 29. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Alicia Somers will offer insights beginning at 12:30 p.m. This session is open to the public as well.
To sign up for the event, visit https://bit.ly/39P6JH5.
