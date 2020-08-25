Marietta-based Red Hare Brewing Company LLC announced plans to begin distilling spirits, thereby becoming Red Hare Brewing & Distilling.
Red Hare plans to produce vodka, gin and rum at its original location at 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard SE in Marietta and it will offer an array of cocktails and retail spirits available for purchase in addition to its craft beer and soda lines.
“We couldn’t be more excited to start distilling craft spirits,” said Roger Davis, managing partner of Red Hare. “Our mission to provide quality beverages to the people of Marietta now goes well beyond our craft beers and sodas. We can’t wait for folks to come try our vodka, gin, and rum.”
Spirits and cocktails will be available at Red Hare’s original taproom sometime within the next few weeks.
Updates regarding a future spirits launch event will be found on the brewery and distillery’s website and Facebook page.
For more information, visit www.redharebrewing.com.
