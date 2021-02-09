KENNESAW — The economic recovery may be on its way, but the storm hasn't passed, Roger Tutterow, an economist with Kennesaw State University, told business leaders Tuesday.
Tutterow offered a wide-ranging analysis of the trends he sees shaping the business world in his talk to the Kennesaw Business Association.
He was insistent that while some economic indicators, such as gross domestic product growth and unemployment, may be looking up, the state of business is ultimately subject to the state of the pandemic.
“Any economist or financial analyst that doesn’t admit that the economic analysis of the situation is subordinate to the epidemiology of the virus is not being honest with you,” he said.
Elaborating on that point, Tutterow said the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus could hinder hopes for a swift recovery. And he noted while government restrictions and lockdowns have been relaxed in many locales, individuals are still reluctant to leave their homes.
“A lot of (my) friends that own restaurants ... I will tell you that most of them will say about half of their customers have not come back for voluntary reasons,” Tutterow said.
Tutterow went on to warn of a “forbearance cliff,” when lenders begin trying to collect on payments for mortgages and student loans which were postponed for months. Businesses, he said, will soon find out “who’s swimming naked (when) the tide goes out.”
Chief among those may be brick and mortar retail stores, which have been some of the hardest hit businesses over the last year.
“What Jeff Bezos hadn’t already killed off, COVID finished,” Tutterow said. While he didn’t cite the recently foreclosed upon Town Center mall by name, the specter of Kennesaw’s largest shopping mall hung over Tutterow’s comments.
Speaking after the event, KBA President Cassandra Stiff said she didn’t have any inside knowledge of the developments at Town Center.
“I just hope for the sake of the businesses as well as the community that they pull through their current struggle,” Stiff said.
Tutterow’s forecast wasn't all doom and gloom. He pointed out that real estate sectors, particularly residential, remain strong. And even if a correction in the market is coming, Tutterow predicted Cobb would be insulated from those effects by not over-relying on properties like luxury high rises.
At the conclusion of his remarks, he received a standing ovation. The economist noted that while things may look bleak, he still believes wholeheartedly in the resilience of the American enterprise system.
“We have been through a tough 12 months,” Tutterow said in closing. “But this is an economy that came back after 9/11, came back after we had the dot-com bubble pop. This is an economy that recovers after military interventions in other countries.
“So let us never take for granted what an honor it is to live and work in this economy, in this country, at any time.”
