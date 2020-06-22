Metro Atlanta real estate professionals Hugh Gilliam and Joe Hartley have joined RealtyHive as director of International Real Estate and vice president of Georgia, respectively.
Both men are industry veterans and will be heading the new Atlanta office for RealtyHive at 400 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1500 in the Cumberland area.
Gilliam, an award-winning Realtor, is a certified international property specialist, certified international & immigration specialist, international real estate specialist, certified luxury home marketing specialist and holder of a transnational referral certification. He has more than two decades’ experience in the residential real estate field. He will be responsible for developing new business relationships with international real estate brokerages and furthering the inventory of luxury properties available on RealtyHive.
Hartley, a Georgia native, has more than 21 years’ experience in real estate and is the co-founder, along with Gilliam, of the international luxury real estate e-magazine, Doorways International. The magazine was created to satisfy the lifestyle requirements of discerning clientele and will be merging with RealtyHive to bring maximum exposure to the high-end luxury properties featured in the publication.
For more information, visit https://door.realtyhive.com/gilliamhartley/ or call 770-691-6801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.