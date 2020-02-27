Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announced that agent Johnell Woody, the state director of Success Real Estate School in Atlanta, recently received the Millie Rogers Leadership award from the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club.
The club honored Woody at its annual award ceremony.
According to the CCRWC, the Millie Rodgers Leadership award is to honor a CCRWC woman who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, deep devotion and dedication to CCRWC, Georgia Federation of Republican Women and the community.
Woody, a Marietta resident, has been serving in the real estate industry since 1972. In 2018, she was elected as one of three directors-at-large for the Real Estate Educators Association board. Prior to serving on the REEA board, she served on education committees for the Cobb County Association of REALTORS and was vice chair of leadership development for the West Georgia Board of REALTORS.
For more information, visit www.crye-leike.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.