Patty Kendrick of RE/MAX Pure has received the prestigious Excalibur award that honors highly successful real estate agents that go above and beyond in their community.
This prestigious award has only been awarded five times in the last 20 years. Kendrick has received this lifetime achievement award twice.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Kendrick. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Pure and a long-standing member of the Cobb Association of Realtors, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the home that is right for them. I am extremely proud of this recognition and it’s an honor to be surrounded by an incredibly supportive team.”
Kendrick has been serving her community as a local real estate agent with RE/MAX Pure for more than five years and has almost 50 years of extensive experience in the local housing market. She specializes in residential real estate sales.
RE/MAX Pure is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Marietta.
Founded in 2012, the brokerage has 42 Realtors and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX Pure is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, liveSafe Resources, Safe Path, The Earl Strand Theatre.
For more information, visit purega.com.
