RE/MAX PURE, 93 Church Street NE in Marietta, announced five new sales associates and a prestigious national ranking.
Bobbi Cole and Steve McGee joined RE/MAX PURE in March. Maria Comsudes, Larry Southern and Alexandra Petcu joined the team in early June.
A locally owned and operated RE/MAX franchise, RE/MAX PURE had two teams nationally recognized in the REAL Trends “America’s Best Agent & Team” rankings. REAL Trends ranks the performance of the top residential real estate individuals and teams in the country.
The Rachel Hudgins Team was recognized as being a top real estate team in Georgia for their number of transactions. The team had 78 transactions and ranked No. 137 out of 155 top teams.
The Wendy Bunch Team was also recognized as a top real estate team in Georgia for their transaction volume and number of transactions. The team sold $31,208,725 worth of real estate, landing them the No. 75 spot out of 78 top teams. The team also conducted 119 transactions, giving them the No. 62 spot out of 155 teams for number of transactions.
RE/MAX Pure was also a Top 5 Finalist for Cobb County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year for 2019.
For more information, visit www.remaxpure.com or call 770-528-9655.
