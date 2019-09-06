Kristen Jones and Megan Wyatt, broker/owners of RE/MAX Around Atlanta, announced they have secured ownership of RE/MAX Greater Atlanta in Marietta.
Effective immediately, the office will now operate as RE/MAX Around Atlanta.
RE/MAX Greater Atlanta is located at 2050 Roswell Road in Marietta. The office was formerly owned and managed by the team of Ben Christopher and Denny Jones. Both Christopher and Denny Jones will remain on board as agents. The addition of RE/MAX Greater Atlanta brings the total agent count of RE/MAX Around Atlanta to 110.
“We are excited to support and develop the agents in this office and to grow the RE/MAX presence in East Cobb while expanding the overall footprint of RE/MAX Around Atlanta," said Kristen Jones. "The news has created quite a buzz, and we have already spoken with several agents from other
companies who are interested in learning more about what we are doing. We have many agents who work and live in the area as well, and they are thrilled to have an office in their community.”
An Atlanta native, Kristen Jones graduated from Georgia Tech in 1996, with a degree in industrial and systems engineering. After several years as a business consultant with Accenture, she obtained her real estate license in 1999, and began selling real estate with RE/MAX. In 2002, she obtained her broker's license and decided to focus on developing agents as opposed to selling real estate. She bought her first RE/MAX franchise in 2005 and now owns four franchises along with her business partner, Megan Wyatt.
Wyatt, also born and raised in Atlanta, attended Presbyterian College and holds dual degrees in accounting and economics. After college, she began selling real estate and became a RE/MAX broker/owner at the age of 26.
Kristen Jones and Wyatt have been recognized locally and nationally as leaders in the industry and earned numerous awards for leadership, agent development and office productivity. Since 2016, she has served on RE/MAX, LLC's Broker Leadership Council, a group tasked with partnering with executives at RE/MAX headquarters to drive the vision and direction of the company.
For more information, visit joinremax.com/aroundatlanta.
