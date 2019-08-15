Re-Bath, a complete bathroom remodeling company, announced that it has opened a showroom at 2150 Northwest Parkway SE, Suite N in Marietta.
An official grand opening event will take place Sept. 7 to celebrate the new showroom and launch of services. The showroom will be open for tours and giveaways of tote bags with rubber ducks. Each person who attends will receive a $1,000 discount off their remodeling project.
Chase and Hunter Johnson are brothers and co-owners of the new Re-Bath location. The Johnsons learned their business sense and entrepreneurial spirit from their father and have been flipping houses since they were teenagers.
Re-Bath has grown to nearly 100 locations in 43 states.
For more information, visit www.rebath.com.
