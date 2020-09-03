The RADCO Companies announced the sale of six multifamily apartment communities in the northern suburbs of Atlanta and one Charlotte, North Carolina community in four separate deals closed in one day totaling approximately $315,570,000.
The properties total 1,941 rental homes. With these most recent closings, RADCO has acquired, improved and sold a total of 59 multi-family assets during the current real estate cycle totaling nearly $1.8 billion.
RADCO sold Winterset at East Cobb, a 302-unit multifamily asset located at 3400 Winterset Parkway for $52,850,000 to Advenir Real Estate.
RADCO sold three multifamily assets to Greystar for $138,750,000 in total. The transactions were brokered by CBRE and the portfolio is comprised of the following properties:
- Ashford Ridenour, a 255-unit property located at 1575 Ridenour Parkway in Kennesaw offering one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments sold for $49,550,000.
- Bridges of Kennesaw, a 296-unit property located at 3840 Jiles Road in Kennesaw sold for $50,950,000.
- The Landing at Acworth, a 240-unit property located at 4710 Baker Grove Road NW in Acworth sold for $38,250,000.
Atlanta-based RADCO, founded in 1994, is a national real estate company that specializes in the acquisition and redevelopment of value-add multifamily investments across the Southeast and Central U.S.
For more information, visit https://www.radco.us.
