QuikTrip has launched On-lot Pickup service nationwide in more than 800 stores in 11 states.
The service has been in development since early 2019 and was recently tested in the company’s Tulsa, Oklahoma market.
QT customers now have the option to have their items delivered to their vehicle almost anywhere on the lot upon arrival. To place a pickup order, customers must download and log in to the QT mobile app, choose the On-lot Pickup option at a participating store and then select their items.
Customers have the option to pick up now or later.
QT employees will deliver numerous items in the store, including the full QT Kitchens menu, bottled soda, Chapstick and more.
For more information, visit www.quiktrip.com.
