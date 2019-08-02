Quality Care for Children announced that it is adding four new child care programs to its U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Among the new programs are Crescent Lakes Academy LLC, 1456 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
QCC aids programs through CACFP as a way to help child care providers deliver a better-quality food program and assist children living in food insecure homes with access to healthy food. QCC has grown its program to support more than 110 child care centers and 440 family child care home programs located throughout Georgia.
“While Georgia’s unemployment rate is the lowest in years, we still have families that are having a hard time feeding their families,” said Pam Tatum, QCC’s CEO and president. "Many of these families depend on their child’s summer program or child care provider to help their children get the important nutrients they need."
Meals are available to all children enrolled in the program at no separate charge, helping to provide them with regular and nutritious meals daily at their child care program.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. The Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services, Child Nutrition Programs – Income Eligibility Guidelines for Free and Reduced-Price Meals are used to determine the rate that the center will be reimbursed for meals served in this program.
For more information, contact Reynaldo Green, vice president of Health and Nutrition, at 404-479-4251.
