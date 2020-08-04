Punch Bowl Social Atlanta at the Battery, 875 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, has reopened.
With 24,000-square feet on two floors, including a second floor patio, there is plenty of space to socialize safely. There will be games and activities as well.
For more information, visit https://punchbowlsocial.com/location/atlanta.
