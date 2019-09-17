Pulte Homes has opened a new model home at The Paces, the final phase at Providence in Mableton.
The townhome, featuring the Devereaux 3 floor plan, is three stories with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. The Paces at Providence, starting in the high $200s, is a gated community.
The model home is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays 1 to 6 p.m. To schedule a tour of the model and available homes, call 678-839-9628.
For more information, visit www.pulte.com/Providence.
