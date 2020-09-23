The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's annual Public Safety Appreciation luncheon will be Oct. 5 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There is limited in-person attendance at the Coca-Cola Roxy on a first-come basis. Participants can also attend via a virtual option.
Serving as the October Marquee Monday event, the Chamber will be recognizing some deserving individuals with awards for their acts of service in the community. The list of 2020 nominees are available at https://www.cobbchamber.org/Member-Services/Public_Safety_Awards_Nominees.aspx.
Prior to the awards portion of the breakfast, Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, will address the audience.
The luncheon will kick-off Public Safety Appreciation Week, a countywide effort to give the entire community an opportunity to say “thank you” to public safety personnel. Members of the community can show their support and share photos of their acts of thanks on social media by using the hashtag #CobbAppreciates.
Participants should register by Sept. 30 to confirm attending in person. Walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted. Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space.
To attend virtually, participants can register for the event by Oct. 2, selecting the virtual attendance option.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Public-Safety-Appreciation-Luncheon-9047/details.
