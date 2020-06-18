The Georgia Public Service Commission has been working with Georgia Power and natural gas companies to create the easiest methods possible to start repaying utility bills that fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any customer in arrears is urged to call their power company or gas marketer immediately to enroll in a repayment plan.
Georgia Power is offering a special payment plan for past-due balances where customers who enroll will be able to repay over a six-month period between October 2020 and March 2021. No late fees will be assessed, as long as customers keep current with their payment plans. To sign up for the repayment plan, call Georgia Power at 888-660-5890 or logon to www.georgiapower.com/paymentplan.
Likewise, natural gas marketers, by order of the PSC, have been instructed to develop repayment plans for those who are behind on their bills. Customers should contact their marketer for information.
For those who still have problems making utility payments, several organizations are available to help, especially for seniors and medically fragile customers. Customers should contact their utility provider for more information.
For more information, visit psc.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.