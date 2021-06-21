PruittHealth - Marietta, 50 Saine Drive SW in Marietta, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Nursing Care Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
To earn this distinction, PruittHealth - Marietta underwent a rigorous, onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Nursing Care Center standards spanning several areas including, but not limited to, environment of care, infection prevention and control, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
For more information, visit pruitthealth.com.
