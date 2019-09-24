Blue Ridge, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced that Prime Line has selected Blue Ridge's technology to streamline its extensive North American supply chain operations.
Prime Line is a privately-held Bridgeport, Connecticut-based promotional products wholesaler. The company's supply chain operations include a network of more than 10,000 promotional product distributors and 1,700 stock keeping units across 15 product categories.
Prime Line has been a leading promotional products industry supplier since 1980. In 2017, it merged with alphabroder and is now its hard goods division. The product line is sold exclusively through industry distributors and other resellers.
While operating primarily in North America, the company can ship anywhere in the world.
For more information, go to www.primeline.com or www.blueridgeglobal.com.
