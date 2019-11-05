Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc. will attend CFO Edge in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 13.
The event features a blend of fireside chats, panels, roundtable discussions and peer-to-peer networking. Anis Hadj-Taieb, vice president of Global Sales at PRGX, and Jan Rudnick, vice president for Asia & Pacific, will attend the event.
“CFO Edge brings together some of the industry’s brightest, most ambitious minds to discuss new approaches to accounting and procurement practices,” said Hadj-Taieb. “This year’s CFO Edge summit addresses important topics across the source-to-pay process, including data privacy, digital transformation and the role of A.I., and we look forward to joining the discussion in Sydney.”
For more information, visit https://www.prgx.com.
