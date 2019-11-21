Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc. announced its sponsorship of Ardent Partners’ latest white paper - “Beyond Recovery: Unlocking the Full Value of your Contract Compliance Program.”
From human error to duplicate payments, there is a variety of issues that can result in the mismanagement or neglect of supplier contracts. Chief financial officers and other finance leaders looking to recover overpayments are turning to recovery audit and contract compliance programs as an effective solution.
Ardent Partners’ latest research, sponsored by PRGX - a recovery audit and spend analystics service, provides CFOs and other finance leaders with insights to help them better manage and understand their contract compliance programs.
Some of the insights include:
- Best practices for contracting and contract management and compliance.
- How to construct a multi-stage plan to review supplier contracts, and eliminate erroneous and ambiguous contract language.
- Steps to increase visibility into buyer-seller agreements and leverage preferred suppliers to reduce savings leakage.
“For many CFOs and finance leaders, having visibility into their company’s spending is critical," said Ron Stewart, president and CEO of PRGX. "Introducing a new contract compliance program – or optimizing an existing contract compliance program – provides expanded visibility into spending, realizes greater savings and even outlines areas for improvement. Ardent Partners’ latest white paper is a valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their contract compliance program, mitigate potential risk and protect long-term strategic budgeting and forecasting.”
To download the paper, visit https://www.prgx.com/resources/beyond-recovery-unlocking-the-full-value-of-your-contract-compliance-program/.
