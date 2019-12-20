Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc. recently held a webinar on recovery audit best practices that is now available for viewing.
Hosted by Zach Bradford, director of Product Management, the webinar provided participants with a greater understanding of how to centralize and leverage source-to-pay data. During the webinar, titled “A Playbook of Success for Recovery Audit,” Braford discussed four primary approaches to enhancing recovery audit programs, specifically - leveraging data from results to mitigate future payment errors, creating a global recovery audit program that fits within a company’s international footprint, increasing audit scope across all business lines and verticals to identify as many recovery opportunities as possible and coordinating internal audit practices with third-party providers to maximize audit recoveries.
Braford, a recovery audit professional with more than 11 years of industry experience, also provided guidance on how companies can centralize data from multiple enterprise resource planning platforms, particularly after completing a merger or acquisition.
The webinar is currently available for viewing at https://www.prgx.com/resources/a-playbook-of-success-for-recovery-audit/.
