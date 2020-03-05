Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc. announced it earned the ISO 27001 certification from the ANSI National Accreditation Board.
The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates PRGX’s information security management system meets rigorous international standards for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its systems and data.
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an ISMS standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission. The standard ensures organizations have established methodologies and a framework of business and IT processes to identify, manage and reduce risks.
For more information, visit www.prgx.com or https://www.iso.org/isoiec-27001-information-security.html.
