Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc. announced on Tuesday that its Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program under which PRGX may repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock from time to time through Dec. 31, 2021.
The company’s prior repurchase program expired on Dec. 31, 2019. The company currently has approximately 23.8 million shares of its common stock outstanding.
For more information, visit www.prgx.com.
