Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc. announced two keynote speakers for the 2019 PRGXchange conference.
The speakers are Tiffani Bova, global customer growth and innovation evangelist, and economic analyst Alex Chausovsky.
PRGXchange, the company’s annual meeting of finance and procurement professionals working across the source-to-pay cycle, will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 15-17.
Bova will deliver the opening keynote at the conference titled, “Growth IQ: Transformation, Technology and Building Your Company’s Future.”
She is known for her strategic approach to counseling business leaders on how finding the right path, in the right market context, in the right combination and sequences, can create transformational growth.
Chausovsky of ITR Economics will provide a timely snapshot of today’s economy, where it is headed and what that means for business leaders. His address, “Managing in an Uncertain Economy,” will highlight industry drivers that are shaping the economy, while providing tips on how companies can remain competitive as business and financial landscapes shift.
For more information, visit http://www.prgx.com/prgxchange.
