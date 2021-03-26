Pratt Industries Inc. announced the opening of its new 409,000 square foot facility off of Austell Powder Springs Road in Austell.
Pratt Industries is America's fifth-largest corrugated packaging company and the world's largest, privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company. The new facility, called the Intermodal Logistics Center, is part of a 502,428 square foot, $32.9M investment being constructed by Taylor & Mathis.
“We are excited to see Pratt Industries bring quality environmentally friendly new jobs and investment to the City of Austell,” said Ollie Clemons, mayor of Austell. “Pratt Industries’ mission to protect and nurture our natural resources aligns with the pro-business, pro-environment attitudes in our city.”
This is Pratt Industries first investment in Cobb County. The facility is located about 20 minutes west of Atlanta with easy access to Interstates 20 and 285.
“Locating in Austell gives Pratt Industries convenient access to I-20 and I-285, a strategic advantage for reaching their customers quickly,” said Dana Johnson, executive director of SelectCobb. “Pratt Industries is a great fit to the diverse and globally conscious business community that we have here in Cobb County.”
For more information, visit www.prattindustries.com.
