A majority of businesses in the city of Powder Springs say the business climate is either good or excellent, according to the results of surveys conducted by the city.
The city's results show the purpose of the surveys is to retain local businesses by listening to and working to address their needs.
As of late August, 80 businesses had taken the surveys, and 49% rated the city a good place to do business, while 24% rated it excellent, results from an Aug. 27 town hall presentation show.
Fifteen percent of business owners rated the city an average place to do business and 12% rated it "poor," the results show.
Nearly half, 49%, of businesses responded that a "buy local" program would be the most valuable support the community could offer, while 40% said marketing assistance would be the most valuable asset.
Others answered legal assistance (4%), human resources assistance (4%), access to capital (2%) and professional development (2%). Another 13% chose "other."
In terms of the largest obstacle to future business success, 30% of those surveyed said a lack of skilled workers threatens their business most. Another 19% responded that competition with other operations is the No. 1 threat.
Other answers included sales (16%), cost controls (12%), access to capital (3%), account receivables (3%) and other (16%).
