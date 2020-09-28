Powder Springs residents negatively affected by COVID-19 can now apply for financial assistance for mortgage or rent and utilities.
The City of Powder Springs Financial Assistance Program is aimed at city residents negatively impacted due to employer shutdowns, furloughs, school closures, layoffs or illness during the pandemic. Funded by federal dollars through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and given to the city by the county, the one-time assistance for eligible individuals or families would cover up to two months of mortgage/rent and utilities.
Individual and family households may be accepted in the assistance program, with households required to have a combined household income below 200% of federal poverty guidelines and lack sufficient resources to maintain permanent housing. Evidence of “lacks sufficient resources” includes but is not limited to source documents such as notice of termination from employment, unemployment compensation statement, bank statement, health care bill showing arrears or utility bill showing arrears.
The program is being administered by the Center for Family Resources, which will make payments of each assisted household covered debts directly to the owed vendors.
Assistance funding is capped at $111,000, with the application cutoff date set for Dec. 15 or when all funds are used.
For additional eligibility details, visit cityofpowdersprings.org. Applications are available through the Center for Family Resources by calling 770-428-2601.
