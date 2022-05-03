Nearly four dozen businesses were awarded certificates or plaques during the May 2 City Council meeting for having operated within Powder Springs for 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 years.
The recognition ceremony followed a proclamation of the first week of May as Small Business Week.
Six businesses received plaques for operating for a quarter of a century. They were Candy Apple Custom, Compass Building Systems Inc., Major Service Center, Powder Springs Barber Shop, Powder Springs Memorial Gardens and Superior Landscaping.
Recognized for reaching the 20-year mark were Clips & Tips Hair & Nail Salon and General Nutrition Center. Marking 15 years were Caldwell Insulation Inc., Dawah International LLC, Macland Wings and More Inc., New Era Learning Center and State Farm Insurance.
Honored for 10 years were: Malamav Community & Human Services, Karen’s Kreations, Stewart Brokers, Compliant Healthcare, Brown’s Kitchen & Baths, Jackson Glass LLC, Alpha Truck Service LLC, The Conduit Group, Foothills Chiropractic, Workout Anytime Power Springs and Ted’s Cruise & Travel.
Businesses recognized for their first five years of operation were: Greater Data Tech LLC, SGC Chicken & Food, Bushman Handyman Service, Thomas & Anthony Consulting, JTC West Cobb LLC, Southern Home & Comm, Alliance Tax Preparation, Little Angels Academy, Gune Squad Booking & Management, Preferred Mortgage Solutions, Optimum Procom Cleaning, Basement King LLC, The Event Station, Governor’s Gun Club, DeNeal Industries, CGW Elite Business & Medical, Caterpillar Clubhouse, South Cobb Children’s Enrichment Center, Zacxo LLC, Good Lord’s Mobile Welding, Appraiser Group of Georgia, Essigmann & Associates and Greener Pastures.
