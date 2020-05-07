The Powder Springs Business Group will have a virtual mixer event on May 20 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There will be a conversation about how participants are feeling after weeks of working, living and playing at home. Participants can also enjoy Scrabble and a Scavenger Hunt. There will also be a chance to win Amazon E-Giftcards.
To RSVP for the 11 a.m. session, visit https://bit.ly/2YHSy2z.
To RSVP for the 4 p.m. session, visit https://bit.ly/2Wa6Rv3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.