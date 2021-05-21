The Powder Springs Business Group will have a Networking Thursdays Mixer on June 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Judy's Island Grill, 3861 Siniard Street in Powder Springs.
An independently owned, family-operated Caribbean restaurant in downtown Powder Springs, Judy's Island Grill opened in November 2020. Participants can meet other Powder Springs business owners and share ideas about running a business during these unprecedented times.
