The Powder Springs Business Group will have an in-person networking mixer on Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs.
Temperatures will be checked upon entrance to the park. Seating will be socially distanced and masks are mandatory in the park.
There will be a unique mask contest with the winner receiving a free gift card. Complimentary food and beverage will be served. The performing artist will be Brent McDonald.
Participants must register online prior to the event to be admitted. A printed confirmation ticket will be required for entry. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2Te2Hjy.
For more information, visit psbusinessgroup.com, call 770-380-5357 or email hello@psbusinessgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.