The Powder Springs Business Group announced some projects that will rollout or be reintroduced in the first quarter of 2021.
- The group will have its first-ever scholarship program. One student from McEachern and Hillgrove High schools will each receive a $500 scholarship towards their tuition at a program in the Technical College System of Georgia.
- The group's Lunch N Learn Seminar series, presented in partnership with the Powder Springs Community Task Force, will be March 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs. Lewis Cox of Lewis G. Cox & Associates will be the guest speaker. Topics to be covered are basic tools for start ups, business entity structures and tax strategies, and personal and business credit and your taxes. RSVP at https://www.psbusinessgroup.com/lunch-and-learn.
- The popular Networking Thursdays Mixer will be April 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fig House Vintage, 298 Reynolds Road, Suite 120 in Hiram. Complimentary hors d'oeurves and beverages will be served. RSVP at https://www.psbusinessgroup.com/business-networking. Participants must register online prior to the event to be admitted.
- Springfest, presented in partnership with the City of Powder Springs, will be July 4 in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs. The free admission festival will start at noon. There will be bouncy houses, game trucks, face painters and giant bubbles for children's activities. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. for the entire family. Vendors and sponsors are wanted. Sponsors can apply at https://www.springsfest4th.com/sponsor-application and vendors can apply at https://www.springsfest4th.com/vendor-application. For more information, email SF4th@rickettsrhodes.com or call 404-954-2576.
- The group is expanding its Board of Directors. New board members will be announced in April.
- New PSBG members are Farmers Insurance - Spencer Hardy Agency, IMAJIN Real Estate & Consulting, Rooted Trading Co., LUXE Decor & Rentals, Natasha Sherman, Wealth Wave, Miles Ahead Charter School, Fig House Vintage and Loretta Smith Attorney.
For more information, visit psbusinessgroup.com, email hello@psbusinessgroup.com or call 770-380-5357.
