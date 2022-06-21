The City of Powder Springs has opened applications for its Small Business Grant Program, which will award grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying businesses and nonprofits that apply before the July 15 deadline.
The grant program is aimed at offsetting the economic impact to small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applying organizations must have less than $2 million in estimated annual gross receipts and demonstrate either a financial disruption of 10% or more due to the pandemic, or a loss of direct or contracted employees of 10% or more by comparing the same period in 2019 to 2022. Applicants must also demonstrate how operating assistance provided will enable the business to continue to operate.
Applicants must have their primary location or headquarters within the Powder Springs city limits, franchisees may apply if the business is wholly owned by an individual, and meet other requirements such as holding all necessary permits and licenses, and having been in continuous operation for a minimum of 12 months prior to March 1, 2020.
Both home-based businesses and those with a physical commercial location are eligible to apply.
Grant applications will be available for download on the City’s website, cityofpowdersprings.org, beginning June 21. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 15. Completed applications and required attachments may be submitted in a single email to businessgrant@cityofpowdersprings.org. Hard copy submissions may be printed and submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to Marsellas Williams and turned in to the City Hall receptionist at the Powder Springs Police Department, 1114 Richard D. Sailors Parkway; or deposited in the drop box outside City Hall at 4426 Marietta St.
Applications will be processed in the order they are received until funding for the program has been exhausted.
