The City of Powder Springs has opened a second-round application process for its Small Business Grant Program, which will award grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying businesses and nonprofits that apply before the Nov. 5 deadline.
The city is finalizing its review of first-round applications. Applicants will be notified via email of their status.
The grant program is aimed at offsetting the economic impact to small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applying organizations must have less than $5 million, which is up from the previous round's $1 million limit, in estimated annual gross receipts and demonstrate a financial disruption of 10% or more due to the pandemic, which was previously 25%. Applicants must also demonstrate how operating assistance provided will enable the business to continue to operate.
Applicants must have their primary location or headquarters within the Powder Springs city limits, franchisees may apply if the business is wholly owned by an individual, and meet other requirements such as holding all necessary permits and licenses, as well as at least one year of continuous operation prior to March 1, 2020. Both home-based businesses and those with a physical commercial location are eligible to apply.
Applications must be submitted by Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. and will be reviewed by city staff and awarded based on need and availability of funds.
