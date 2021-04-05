popshelf, a retail store with the majority of items priced at $5 or less, announced the opening of a new location at 1757 East-West Connector in Austell.
The company is celebrating the Austell grand opening with a donation to The Confetti Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to provide birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthdays in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility. popshelf's Austell donation is expected to provide approximately 100 parties.
The store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs. Candidates interested in applying for positions can visit https://careers.popshelf.com/.
For more information, visit www.pOpshelf.com.
