Jack Norton, a graduate of Alan C. Pope High School and a Marine Corps veteran, launched AccuLine Strategies LLC this month.

AccuLine is a consulting firm which focuses on public affairs and strategy. The firm is also certified as a federal contractor and approved to conduct business with the U.S. government.

Based in the greater metro-Atlanta area, AccuLine offers services ranging from communication strategy and planning, to coalition building and community engagement efforts.

Norton, a Marine officer veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, has operated as a public affairs specialist for more than 14 years in the government, nonprofit and private sectors.

For more information, visit www.acculinepr.com.

