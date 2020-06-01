While many businesses are starting to reopen and adjust to whatever new normal will now exist for them, restaurant owners are facing some of the toughest decisions: continue with carryout or takeout-only, welcome diners while trying to follow social distancing guidelines, open with a lax attitude toward the guidelines or simply close altogether.
The Georgia Restaurant Association has long served as an advocacy and educational tool for restaurants in the state, but even they face a new normal, devoting an entire section of resources to how to deal with the lasting effects of COVID-19. Some of those resources now include a restaurant reopening toolkit, relief programs and even how to close a restaurant.
According to the Food and Drug Administration Food Code, restaurants who decide to reopen should prohibit sick employees in the workplace, follow strict hand washing practices, implement strong procedures and practices to clean and sanitize surfaces, ensure the person in charge of a food service facility is a certified food safety manager and ensure the person in charge is on site at all times during operating hours. Restaurants are also advised to keep employees and diners six feet apart from those outside of their group and are still encouraged to provide delivery and pickup options.
Many restaurants have decided to reopen, following those guidelines as closely as possible, in order to simply survive. The restaurant industry has always been known as a tough one, with small margins of profit and a revolving door of employees in most places. So reopening for many was a necessity. Some have found a strong following in their new takeout or delivery options. The Butcher The Baker on the Marietta Square, for example, had yet to reopen their dining room on May 26 but, due to the pandemic, began offering family-style meals that differed each day, could be ordered online and were announced at the beginning of the week. On most days, the meals have sold out.
Still others just simply could not survive the impact of the coronavirus. The Marietta Square Market, a food hall-style business just off the Marietta Square, formally reopened on May 15 after several weeks of closures due to the coronavirus. Some of the businesses — such as PONKO Chicken, Grand Champion BBQ and others — were open for carryout/takeout during periods of the pandemic. Fifteen of the 19 merchants who held spaces in the food hall-style market just off the Marietta Square officially reopened on that Friday, although diners still could only dine in on the socially-distanced outdoor patio spaces, or take their food to go.
Two establishments that officially closed were Street Taco and Merica Clothing Co. At the time, Market spokeswoman Laura Coronavo of MVO Marketing, the new PR/Marketing firm for the market, said that Bread and Butter, the coffee and pastries shop that held a large space in the corner of the market, and Shai Karr, the Asian food kiosk that was owned by the owners of Thaicoon on the Square, had yet to announce reopening plans. But the day before the reopening of the market as a whole, their spaces were empty.
Alexis Kinshire-Kinsey, who owns Fork U Concepts and its Cobb and Marietta Square restaurants such as Taqueria Tsunami and Stockyard Burgers & Bones, also owns the anchor of the market, Forno Verno Pizza & Bar. Forno sits in the middle of the food hall with a large bar. Forno is now the only restaurant in the market to serve alcohol, after the permanent closing of Street Taco.
Kinsey said Forno opened a few weeks ago for takeout and curbside, as well as make-your-own-pizza take-home kits and growlers. But though the restaurant has opened, she said their business model will still change for the foreseeable future.
“To-go and curbside orders will be a big percentage of our business for a long time,” Kinsey predicted. “No one knows what will happen — will there be a relapse? Will everyone ever feel OK with dining in? And when will they? We are arming ourselves to be prepared with a focus on people still not feeling 100 percent comfortable with coming out to dine, and others who are comfortable and want that experience, too.”
Kinsey said she and her team were supposed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Forno in late March, but the virus put those plans on hold.
“It was doing good and moving in the right direction, before all of this,” she said. “The busy time for a restaurant is right now. We were supposed to be at our peak, so it’s unfortunate timing. The weather is now beautiful, people want to enjoy being out and having a cocktail and being with friends.”
Kinsey has been in the restaurant business for over two decades now, working through the 2008 recession, but said she has never seen the restaurant business hit as hard as it has been in the past few months. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “Even in 2008, it didn’t hit as hard and as fast as this has. It’s amazing to see everything closing so quickly, and seeing how many other businesses have been hit by restaurants closing, like the farmers and not being able to get cold cuts of meat and having to alter menus to adjust for availability. Even if things continue to go in the right direction and things keep opening back up, it’s still going to be very hard on the industry.”
For more information on restaurant opening guidelines and resources, visit garestaurants.org.
