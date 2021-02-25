Pinnacle Orthopaedics, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that its surgeons are offering the Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA Knee System.
The system brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients.
ROSA Knee is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to offer greater precision and flexibility during procedures.
“ROSA Knee offers a number of key benefits and advantages,” said Karthik Ponnusamy, MD, surgeon with Pinnacle Orthopaedics. “We believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make the recovery easier for patients and improve their outcomes.”
For more information, visit www.pinnacle-ortho.com/rosa-robotic-knee-replacement.
