Pinnacle Financial Partners has opened its first full-service office at 3333 Riverwood Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The office is backed by a team of seven newly-hired associates, each with an average of more than 20 years of financial services experience.
The location includes a first-floor retail office that can accept deposits and handle any daily transactions, as well as additional office space occupying the entire top floor. The building will soon include Pinnacle signage on the exterior of the top floor.
Joining the founding team of Rob Garcia, Paige Collier, Susan Godbee and Matthew Ricks are:
- Chris Gruehn, a financial advisor serving commercial clients.
- Chad Parsons, a treasury management advisor serving business clients.
- Susan Hampton, the office leader for the first-floor office - a position often called “branch manager” at other banks, serving personal and small business clients.
- Adam Coneys, a financial specialist serving clients’ daily needs in the first-floor office.
- Tammi Serda, a financial advisor assistant offering support to the entire team.
- Sandy Woltering and Tonya Phillips, credit advisors supporting the team’s commercial and real estate teams.
The first-floor office is in a temporary space for now while the permanent office is renovated across the hall. The permanent space is expected to cover 5,800 square feet to include a row for financial specialists to serve daily needs, private offices for financial advisors and safe deposit boxes. Once finished, it will feature drive-thru service on site. An ATM is available now, located with the drive-thru.
On the fifth floor overlooking the Cumberland area and the new Atlanta Braves stadium, the buildout is ongoing for nearly 26,000 square feet of office space for leadership, financial advisors and support associates.
For more information, visit www.pnfp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.