Pinnacle Financial Partners, located at 3333 Riverwood Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that for the fifth consecutive year it is one of the best places to work in the U.S.
The firm ranked No. 26 on the 2021 list from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.
This year’s list is unlike any other in the history of the program in that 40% of the scoring rubric was based solely on programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic.
Pinnacle began organizing its formal response to the pandemic in January 2020. Firm leaders quickly moved to increase work-from-home capacity, institute paid leave for associates who could not work due to illness or other pandemic-related reasons, build health and safety protocols for those in the office and many other measures to protect and support associates. That spring, Pinnacle associates processed and funded 14,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $2.4 billion to clients in need, and by the summer completed a review of the entire risk-graded loan book to assess and meet client needs.
Pinnacle also has been recently recognized as one of the country’s Best Banks to Work For and a top five Best Workplace for both Women and Millennials. On the local level, Pinnacle has earned dozens of workplace awards, including recent rankings in Virginia, Memphis, TN, Knoxville, TN, Charlotte, NC and the Triad region of North Carolina. Pinnacle was also named one of 50 Companies that Care by People magazine.
For more information, visit www.pnfp.com.
