Pike Nurseries, which has locations in Cobb County, is seeking approximately 180 seasonal associates across all 15 Atlanta-area locations.
Available positions include cashiers, sales associates and loading personnel - tasks include watering, as well as preparing and loading plants and Christmas trees. Applicants of all experience levels are encouraged to apply. Plant knowledge is not required, except for sales associates. Multiple positions are available at all locations.
For more information and to fill out an application online, visit pikenursery.com/careers.
