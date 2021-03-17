Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County, has named Thomas A. Arnold as its chief financial officer effective immediately.
Arnold joined Piedmont in 2008 as the CFO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, and most recently served as the interim system CFO and vice president of financial operations.
Arnold is a seasoned healthcare financial executive with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare financial operations, governmental regulatory affairs, financial reporting and troubled asset turnarounds. His hospital background and experience prior to joining Piedmont are extensive, including serving as vice president of finance and chief financial officer of Rockdale Medical Center in Conyers - prior to that hospital’s joining the Piedmont system in 2017; vice president of finance and corporate controller of Wuesthoff Health System in Rockledge, Florida; director of finance and controller of St. Joseph’s Candler Health System in Savannah, and assistant vice president of regulatory affairs at both Transitional Hospitals Corporation and Tenet Healthcare in Atlanta.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.