Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet, which has locations in Austell and Smyrna, is now a contracted network provider with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health plans.
Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can visit a participating civilian urgent care provider and receive non-emergency care without pre-authorization.
In appreciation of veterans and active military, the company is offering them “priority access” for urgent care visits. This means veterans and active military can skip the wait and the line when they visit any of the company's locations.
Patients will need to bring their U.S. Uniformed Services ID card or VA documentation (DD-214) to verify they are a member of the Uniformed Services at the time of their visit.
There are 17 Piedmont Urgent Care locations throughout metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit piedmonturgentcare.com.
