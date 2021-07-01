Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet has opened a new location at Marietta Kennestone.

It is located at 789 Church Street, Suite 200 in Marietta and open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This brings Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet’s network to 31 locations throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. In addition, the opening of a new location in Woodstock at 285 Ridgewalk Parkway will open July 23.

Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014. WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,500 physician members.

For more information, visit www.piedmonturgentcare.org.

