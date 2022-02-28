Piedmont was named to Forbes magazine’s list of “America’s Best Large Employers" for 2022, coming in at No. 166 among all employers of 5,000 employees or more across the U.S.

Piedmont was one of just 48 health care organizations nationally to land on the list. Overall, Piedmont ranked among 15 Georgia companies that earned spots on the list.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.