Piedmont’s Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Division has opened a comprehensive COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to help patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection, but continue to experience lingering symptoms.
“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, we are starting to see a subgroup of patients we’re calling COVID long haulers,” said Jermaine Jackson, M.D., a specialist in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology and Director of the Piedmont Pulmonary COVID-19 Recovery Clinic. “These are patients who have cleared the initial infection, but are experiencing lingering residual issues.”
Those residual issues can impact multiple systems in the body. Dr. Jackson says the most common include pulmonary issues - such as shortness of breath and cough; neurological issues - such as dizziness and short-term memory problems; psychological issues - grief, anxiety, depression, PTSD; and cardiac problems, renal issues and nutrition issues.
Piedmont Pulmonary COVID-19 Recovery Clinic helps patients manage persistent symptoms and can provide supplemental oxygen, pulmonary function support, diagnostic services, pulmonary rehabilitation and imaging, laboratory testing and connections to other specialists as needed.
The clinic started at Piedmont Atlanta in early November and is open to patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19, even if they had a mild-to-moderate infection that didn’t require hospitalization.
For more information, visit https://www.piedmont.org/pulmonology/recovery-clinic.
