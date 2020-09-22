Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that it performed its first transcatheter mitral valve repair procedure on Aug. 13 as part of the CLASP IID pivotal trial at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
The procedure was done by structural interventional cardiologists Pradeep Yadav, M.D. and Vivek Rajagopal, M.D and cardiac surgeon Vinod Thourani, M.D. The CLASP IID trial will evaluate the Pascal TMVR system, which is produced by Edwards Lifesciences for patients with degenerative mitral valve regurgitation.
Mitral Regurgitation is a condition that occurs when leaflets of the mitral valve in the heart do not close properly and blood flows backwards, making it difficult for the heart to move blood through the body efficiently. Estimates are that MR affects five in every 10,000 people.
Dr. Yadav is the Principal Investigator at Piedmont Atlanta for the study.
Transcatheter mitral valve repair can treat the heart valve without open heart surgery. The procedure is done through a small incision in the leg, allowing the doctor to insert a small device through the vein up to the heart. The trial is designed for patients with symptomatic moderate to severe mitral regurgitation who may not be ideal candidates for mitral valve surgery and may be eligible for transcatheter mitral valve repair.
The trial is estimated to enroll 1,275 participants and its primary completion date is set for Dec. 31, 2023.
