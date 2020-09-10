Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County, announced it is participating in two clinical research trials to study treatments for prostate cancer.
One study examines the effects of stereotactic body radiation therapy, while the other study looks at the effects of using docetaxel, a form of chemotherapy, along with radiation therapy and hormone therapy in comparison to using radiation and hormone therapy alone.
SBRT uses special equipment to position a participant and deliver radiation directly to tumors in the body. Daily images are used to guide the treatment to the tumors and protect normal tissue. SBRT is under study in treating prostate cancer.
Docetaxel is an FDA-approved treatment for prostate cancer that has metastasized, or spread throughout the body, and does not respond to hormone therapy. This trial is focused on the efficacy of docetaxel in conjunction with radiation and hormone therapy, in cases where prostate cancer has not spread. By studying cases that involve docetaxel, hormone and radiation therapy and comparing them to cases that only use radiation and hormone therapy, the goal is to determine if the former approach is more effective than the latter.
There are numerous ongoing clinical trials at Piedmont, all with a goal of discovering new treatments or technologies to improve outcomes for patients.
For more information, visit piedmont.org/research.
